Rahul Gandhi should withdraw tweet on PM Modi's thought to quit social media: Ramchander Rao

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday slammed Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for his reaction to Prime Minister Modi's thoughts of "giving up" his social media account and accused the Congress of being responsible for multiple instances of violence throughout the country in the past. "I was surprised by the tweet of Rahul Gandhi over the Prime Minister's tweet, stating the thought to quit social media. It is almost a cruel joke by the Congress party, they should remember who is responsible for the 1984 riots. In fact, that was a genocide unleashed by the Congress party. Hundreds of people died in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar also during Congress rule," Rao told ANI here.

"Even in Andhra Pradesh, hundreds of people died due to the internal battle of Congress and their attempt to preach to us now is almost like the devil quoting scriptures. I think Rahul Gandhi should withdraw his statements, the hate is being propagated by Congress, division (in society) and riots are engineered by the Congress party," he added. The President of the BJP unit in Hyderabad further demanded the withdrawal of the tweet by Rahul Gandhi.

"I think Rahul Gandhi does not know the history of the country and the Congress party which is responsible for all the evils in the country and BJP is trying to correct those evils. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi should keep away from making such statements," Rao said. Give up hatred, not social media accounts, tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, reacting to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet about giving up his social media accounts.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," Prime Minister Modi had tweeted earlier. (ANI)

