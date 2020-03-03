Lok Sabha adjourns for day after Opposition ruckus continues

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid ruckus as opposition members demanded an immediate discussion on Delhi violence. The opposition members were on their feet after Speaker Om Birla said that the government has agreed for a discussion on Delhi violence after Holi.

"I am giving a direction. Holi should be celebrated in an atmosphere of amity. The government is ready for discussion. There should be a discussion on it after Holi. You demanded discussion, the government is ready," he said. The Opposition members, however, started shouting slogans in the house, demanding immediate discussions on the issue.

The Speaker also said that Tuesday's agenda includes discussion on demands for grants for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for 2020-21. "You do not want to discuss issues related to Dalits and weaker sections," he asked. Following the refusal by the Opposition members to go back to their seats, and some of them also tossing papers in the house, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 11 am on Wednesday.

Earlier today, the lower house of the Parliament was adjourned twice after continued ruckus by the opposition MPs. Lok Sabha has been facing repeated adjournments over the last two days as the opposition continues to press for an immediate discussion on the Delhi violence. At least 47 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the violence in North-East Delhi last week. (ANI)

