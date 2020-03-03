Congress MLAs disrupt proceedings of Haryana assembly

Congress MLAs on Tuesday disrupted proceedings of the Haryana assembly after their protest march was stopped by security personnel at some distance away from the entrance to the Vidhan Sabha complex. The legislators were taking out a protest march against the BJP-JJP government when they were stopped near the civil secretariat parking by the security personnel. The security personnel said they were ordered by Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta not to allow any protesting legislator carry any hoarding, banner or placards inside. After being detained there for nearly 15 minutes, the Congress MLAs were allowed to proceed when Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda assured them that they never intended to carry placards inside the House. As soon as the legislators entered the Vidhan Sabha, they disrupted the question hour for about 20 minutes.

Hooda objected to being stopped at the gate near the parking lot, claiming it was "an illegal and undemocratic step". "We were not going to enter the House with placards and posters, then why we were stopped there? You have to protect our rights," he told the Chair, demanding that a map be shown to him to clarify from where the Vidhan Sabha complex's boundary starts. Though the speaker told them that it was his verbal order that no one should be allowed to carry posters, banners or hoarding inside, the Congress MLAs raised slogans, saying the government was "acting in a dictatorial manner".

In response to the Congress protest, BJP MLAs raised the slogan of "Bharat Mata ki Jai". As the ruckus prevailed, Home Minister Anil Vij intervened and reminded the Congress MLAs how during their rule, BJP legislators "were often named and not allowed to enter the Vidhan Sabha".

"Whatever happened with you today is very good, you should remember your time too," Vij told them. As the Congress legislators rushed to the Well of the House, Speaker told them not to break discipline.

Hooda pointed out that the security staff had not shown them any written orders, to which the speaker told him that if they had given prior intimation about their protest, he would have had time to issue orders in writing. On the speaker telling the Opposition that even some members of the public could have entered the premises due to the protest, Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal said, "It is a matter of shame that this government, which has failed on the law and order front, thinks anti-social elements could mingle with the legislators." The Congress MLAs resumed their seats when the speaker assured them that their rights will always remain protected. Earlier led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior party leaders Kiran Choudhary and Geeta Bhukkal, the Congress MLAs held a protest against the state government over "unkept promises" and various alleged scams.

The Congress MLAs after alighting from their cars nearly one kilometre away from the assembly complex, took out a protest march. Carrying placards and posters, they raised slogans against the state government, accusing it of not ordering any probe against the alleged paddy and mining scams.

"There have been paddy scam, mining scam.. but the government is not ordering any probe. This government has also not fulfilled the promises it made to people," Hooda told reporters. Kiran Choudhary said due to the mismanagement of economy by the state government, the debt has risen to Rs 1.98 lakh crore.

"There are burning issues pertaining to farmers, law and order and unemployment but the government is not willing to talk about these," Choudhary said..

