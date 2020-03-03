Left Menu
Govt wants to discuss Delhi violence in Parliament on March 11: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that the government wants to hold discussions on Delhi violence in Parliament on March 11, a day after Holi.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that the government wants to hold discussions on Delhi violence in Parliament on March 11, a day after Holi. "Our government wants that parliamentary proceedings take place and that there should be free and fair discussions in the House. We want a discussion on the Delhi violence. The government has itself given the date of March 11 for a discussion on the issue," Prasad told reporters here.

"When there is a discussion on such matters then the temperatures also rise at times. That is the reason why we are holding a discussion on Delhi violence just a day after Holi on March 11. By that time the situation in Delhi will also normalise," he added. He further accused the opposition of practicing double standards on the manner of the passage of Bills in Parliament.

"Parliament runs by consensus. There is a hue and cry that why are laws being passed amidst ruckus in the House. I want to remind the members of the Congress and UPA that many laws were passed amidst ruckus in Parliament during the UPA regime. So they should not give us lessons on morality," he said. "Parliament is not only a place for debate but it is also the place for amity and understanding in the country. The opposition's attitude is very distressing," he added.

The senior BJP leader elaborated on the reasons for the government's insistence on passing the 'Vivaad se Vishwas' Bill in the Parliament. "The reason why we are passing 'Vivaad se Vishwas' Bill whose deadline is March 31, is urgent for the country. By March 31, all disputes pending in various income tax courts and tribunals are to be resolved by paying only the principal and waiver of penalty and interest. 4,80,000 cases are pending in various courts and tribunals. Rs 9 lakh crore of public money is involved," he said.

Earlier, Parliament was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid ruckus as opposition members demanded an immediate discussion on Delhi violence. (ANI)

