Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exiled Morales says fears fraud in next Bolivia vote, or coup after

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:30 IST
Exiled Morales says fears fraud in next Bolivia vote, or coup after

Bolivian former president Evo Morales, who resigned last year under pressure from the military, says while he is confident his political party will win re-run elections scheduled for May, he fears they will be fraudulent or followed by a coup.

In an interview with Reuters in Argentina, where Morales is currently living in exile, the socialist former leader accused the "right" and the United States of preventing his presidential or Senate candidacies, and of trying to keep his Movement to Socialism (MAS) out of power. He cited a recently published independent analysis of the election he was initially judged to have won in October by two researchers at MIT's Election Data and Science Lab as evidence for his claim.

An Organization of American States audit that found serious irregularities in October was flawed, the MIT study said, and concluded that it was "very likely" Morales won the vote by the 10 percentage points needed to avoid a runoff. Morales has been barred from running in the May polls but is backing his former economy minister Luis Arce Catacora as the candidate for MAS.

"We are sure that we are going to win the elections. Only a fraud or a coup can get in the way," Morales said. "We are preparing internally on how to take care of the vote. And if we win, then the coup," he added, convinced his rivals would attempt to unseat his party.

Morales, who resigned on Nov. 10 after the OAS audit, called for a severe sanction against OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro and the audit team in response to the new analysis, which has stirred international debate. "Unfortunately, the method used by the OAS is uncited and untested within the field [of election science], and it is unlikely that this method can be justified within the field," Jack R. Williams, one of the authors of the study, told Reuters in an email.

Morales, 60, faces charges of sedition and terrorism related to accusations from the interim government that he has been stirring unrest since resigning. He did not rule out taking his claims of a coup in October, which he says the OAS promoted, to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

For now, he waits for his opportunity to return to Bolivia. To pass the time, he said he tries to stay in shape with a strict exercise routine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt deposits Rs 4739.93 crore in bank accounts of farmers

Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that Rs 4739.93 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of 7,06, 500 farmers under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Debt-Free Scheme. A total of 10,03,573 bank accounts have been verified throug...

Bina Modi's plea against son Lalit's Singapore arbitration proceedings not maintainable: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has held as not maintainable, a plea by late industrialist KK Modis wife challenging her son Lalit Modis move to initiate arbitration proceedings in Singapore over property dispute of the family. The high court said it ...

6 UP residents with COVID-19 symptoms shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

Six people from Uttar Pradesh, who have shown symptoms of Coronavirus, have been shifted to Delhis Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. While their initial samples have tested positive for COVID-19 at King Georges Medical University more samp...

Arunachal govt working towards uplift of Puroik community:

The Arunachal Pradesh government is taking steps to uplift the Puroik community, a tribe that has traditionally been slaves, and bringing them at par with other communities of the state, Social Justice and Empowerment and Tribal Affairs Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020