Budget is `white paper'' on C''garh govt''s failure: BJP

  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:51 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:51 IST
The main opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday termed the budget presented by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as "directionless" and a "white paper" on the Congress government's failure on the economic front. It does nothing to create employment, the saffron party said.

"It is nothing but a white paper on failure of leadership on the economic front. It neither has a vision for the industry sector nor any provisions for other development works," said state BJP chief Vikram Usendi. "There is no vision for sustainable welfare of farmers and for making agriculture and economy strong and profitable," he said, calling the budget "directionless".

Baghel presented a Rs 95,650-crore budget, without any new tax proposals, for fiscal 2020-21 in the Assembly earlier in the day. Among other things, he announced a new scheme, `Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana', to provide good returns to farmers for agricultural produce with a provision of Rs 5,100 crore.

Terming the budget as "extremely disappointing", the BJP's national vice president and former chief minister Raman Singh said "those who had made tall promises during polls have now shown their real intentions". There were no provisions to deal with unemployment, he alleged.

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) president Ajit Jogi said the budget neither has provisions for generating jobs, nor does it provide unemployment allowance as promised by the Congress. The promise of liquor ban was also not fulfilled, he said. The former CM, however, praised the provisions for farmers and rural development.

State Congress chief Mohan Markan said the budget caters to the interests of all sections of society, and hailed the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. The scheme will provide Rs 2500 per quintal to farmers for their rice crop, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

