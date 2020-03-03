Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 HOURS

FGN53 US-CHINA-LD MEDIA US clamps down on Chinese official media presence in America, imposes personnel cap Washington/Beijing: The US has imposed a cap on the number of Chinese citizens allowed to work for the five official media outlets in America at any given time, evoking a sharp response from Beijing which said Washington's move amounted to "blatant double standard and hegemonic bullying". By Lalit K Jha & K J M Varma FGN40 UK-PATEL Priti Patel's former aide received 25,000 pounds payout over bullying allegations: Report London: Embattled UK Home Secretary Priti Patel was hit with a fresh allegation related to her ministerial role in the past on Tuesday as it emerged that her former aide received a 25,000 pounds payout from the government in 2015 after claiming she was bullied by the then employment minister. By Aditi Khanna FGN27 US-VIRUS-LD INDIAN Indian-American appointed key member of US COVID-19 task force Washington: Leading Indian-American health policy consultant Seema Verma has been appointed as one of the key members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force constituted by US President Donald Trump to combat the deadly disease that has claimed six lives in the country and infected over 90 others

FGN58 ISRAEL-VOTE-4THLD NETANYAHU Buoyed by exit polls, Netanyahu begins talks to form coalition government Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday began talks with lawmakers to form a coalition government led by him after the exit polls projected majority for his Likud Party in the country's unprecedented third parliamentary elections. By Harinder Mishra FGN11 US-TALIBAN-PACT-ESPER Peace deal with Taliban is conditions-based agreement: US Defence Secretary Washington: The peace deal signed with the Taliban in Doha over the weekend is a conditions-based agreement, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said, reiterating that this is an important first step towards a political solution to end the war in Afghanistan

FGN44 UK-LD VIRUS UK PM launches action plan to battle coronavirus spread London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday unveiled a so-called battleplan to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, as the number of positive cases rose to 39. By Aditi Khanna FGN37 US-BIDEN-2NDLD ENDORSEMENTS Ex-vice president Joe Biden gains ground with key endorsements ahead of 'Super Tuesday' Washington: Joe Biden appeared to be surging ahead in the heated Democratic Party's presidential race with the ex-US vice president picking up three key endorsements from former rivals on the eve of the "Super Tuesday" primaries, the most important day in the race for the White House. By Lalit K Jha FGN26 NEPAL-OLI-HOSPITAL Prime Minister Oli in hospital for 2nd kidney transplant Kathmandu: Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu for his second kidney transplant after suffering from serious illness, hospital sources said on Tuesday. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN60 AFGHAN-LD TALIBAN Taliban attack Afghan army bases, throwing peace talks into doubt Kabul: The Taliban carried out dozens of attacks on Afghan army bases, officials said Tuesday, hours after ending a partial truce and throwing into doubt peace talks between Kabul and the insurgents. (AFP) FGN35 IRAN-VIRUS-TOLL Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, total now 77 Tehran: Iran announced on Tuesday that 11 more people had died from the new coronavirus in the past day, bringing the Islamic republic's overall death toll to 77. (AFP) RUP

