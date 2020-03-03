Will introduce resolution in state assembly to change conditions of NPR, says Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that his government will request the Centre to reverse the conditions of NPR to those prevailing in 2010 as questions proposed in the register are causing insecurities in the minds of minorities. "Some of the questions proposed in the National Population Register (NPR) are causing insecurities in the minds of minorities of my state. After elaborate consultations within our party, we have decided to request the Central Government to revert the conditions to those prevailing in 2010," Reddy wrote on Twitter.

"To this effect, we will also introduce a resolution in the upcoming assembly session," he added. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that he would form a committee to look into various aspects of the NPR.

Addressing a press conference, CM Thackeray said: "I will form a committee of leaders from Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to look into the provisions of NPR. We will first study it to make sure that no citizen is hurt by this." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

