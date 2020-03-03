Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's military on alert as virus kills 77, sickens leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 22:23 IST
Iran's military on alert as virus kills 77, sickens leaders

Tehran, Mar 3 (AP) Iran put its armed forces on alert on Tuesday to assist health officials in battling the new coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 77 people, sickened top officials and pushed the country's supreme leader into wearing disposable gloves while trying to reassure the nation. Even as government officials sit meters (feet) away from each other at meetings now in an effort to stop its spread, the virus is ravaging both its civilian leadership and its Shiite theocracy. A top emergency official and at least 23 members of parliament reportedly contracted the virus and now suffer from the COVID-19 illness it causes. There are now over 2,540 cases of the new virus across the Mideast, with 2,336 in Iran alone. Of those outside Iran in the region, most link back to the Islamic Republic.

Experts worry Iran's percentage of deaths to infections, now around 3.3 per cent, is much higher than other countries, suggesting the number of infections in Iran may be far greater than current figures show. Meanwhile, a gloved Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sought to minimize the virus while praising the doctors and nurses combating the outbreak. He urged the nation to pray. "This disaster, in our opinion, is not such a big disaster, there have been and there are bigger disasters than this. Of course I don't want to downplay the issue, but let's not exaggerate it much either. Something has happened, it will exist in the country for a time, which hopefully will be short, and then it will go away," Khamenei said. Worldwide, the virus has infected 90,000 people and caused 3,100 deaths.

The death of Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi on Monday makes him the highest-ranking official within Iran's leadership to be killed by the virus. State media referred to him as a confidant of Khamenei. The virus earlier killed Hadi Khosroshahi, Iran's former ambassador to the Vatican, as well as a recently elected member of parliament. Ahmad Tuyserkani, an adviser to Iran's judiciary chief, died Monday night from the virus, semiofficial media reported.

Those sick include Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, better known as "Sister Mary", the English-speaking spokeswoman for the students who seized the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and sparked the 444-day hostage crisis. Also sick is Iraj Harirchi, the head of an Iranian government task force on the coronavirus who tried to downplay the virus before falling ill. On Tuesday, lawmaker Abdolreza Mesri told Iranian state television's Young Journalists Club program that 23 members of parliament had the coronavirus. He urged all lawmakers to avoid the public.

"These people have a close relationship with the people and they carry different viruses from different parts of the country, which may create a new virus, so we recommend the lawmakers to cut off their relationship with the public for now," Mesri said. Members of Iran's Supreme Council of Economic Coordination, including President Hassan Rouhani, met on Tuesday and sat metres (feet) apart from each other. State media did not comment on the move, nor the fact the meeting appeared attended by fewer officials than normal.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency also reported that Pirhossein Koulivand, head of the country's emergency services, had come down with the new virus. It said he was undergoing treatment. Khamenei ordered Iran's armed forces to be ready to help health workers, but it wasn't immediately clear what the order entailed.

Officials previously said they had plans for 300,000 soldiers and members of the Basij, the all-volunteer force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, to sanitize public areas, direct traffic and trace contacts that sick people had with others. The Guard also has been spraying down streets in major Iranian cities. "Whatever helps public health and prevents the spread of the disease is good and what helps to spread it is sin," Khamenei said at an annual tree-planting ceremony. He had never worn gloves at the ceremony in recent years.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the advocacy group NetBlocks said Wikipedia's Farsi-language website appeared to be disrupted in Iran for around 24 hours. NetBlocks described the disruption as being nationwide, saying its technical testing suggests the online encyclopedia is being blocked by the same mechanism used to block Twitter and Facebook. Those social media websites have been banned since Iran's disputed 2009 presidential election and Green Movement protests. The disruption ended Tuesday afternoon, without authorities acknowledging it.

The Wikimedia Foundation, which oversees the volunteer-edited encyclopedia, did not respond to a request for comment. NetBlocks previously reported internet disruptions affecting Iran in recent days and users across the Islamic Republic have reported problems. The disruption raises fears of Iran potentially shutting off the internet entirely again, as it did for a week during economic protests in November. Iran separately has created its own so-called "halal" net of government-approved websites. (AP) SCY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in U.S. exceeds 100, Fed acts to shield economy

A New York man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to two, officials said on Tuesday, as the number of infections in the United States rose above 100 and the central bank acted to pr...

Delhi Police making efforts to arrest Tahir Hussain: MS Randhawa

Delhi Police on Tuesday said that attempts are being made to arrest expelled AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain as soon as possible. There are some media reports that Tahir Hussain expelled AAP Councillor was rescued by police. The fact is that o...

Italy coronavirus deaths jumps to 79

Rome, Mar 3 AFP Italy on Tuesday reported a jump in the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus to 79, with more than 2,500 people infected -- the most of any country in Europe. The civil protection agency said 27 people had died since ...

Fake UP Metro Rail website advertises job vacancy

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday said that a fraudulent website has been created in the name of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited UPMRCL on which one fake vacancy notice is uploaded. A press release from the Lucknow ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020