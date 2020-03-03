Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jailed Catalan leader cannot temporarily serve as EU lawmaker, EU's top court says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 23:24 IST
Jailed Catalan leader cannot temporarily serve as EU lawmaker, EU's top court says

A jailed Catalan separatist leader elected to the European Parliament while in detention cannot serve as an EU lawmaker or enjoy immunity while his case is heard by the European Union Court of Justice, the EU's top court said on Tuesday.

Oriol Junqueras, who was voted into the EU assembly in 2019 despite being detained in Spain since 2017 after an illegal independence referendum, had requested the court to reinstate his rights as an EU lawmaker until a court verdict.

"The Vice-President of the General Court dismisses the application of Mr Junqueras ... for interim measures," the court said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

French TV apologises to Italy for 'Corona Pizza' gag

A French television channel apologised to Italy on Tuesday for airing a mock advert for corona pizza in which a coughing chef hacks green phlegm onto Italys national dish. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio slammed the 10-second gag on ...

Slovenia swears in anti-migrant party boss as PM

The leader of an anti-migrant party was sworn in as prime minister of Slovenia on Tuesday, despite a street protest and warnings that he could push an anti-democratic agenda. Fifty-two MPs out of 90 voted to approve Janez Jansa -- who has l...

Team Ineos sports director Nicolas Portal dead at 40: team

Paris, Mar 3 AFP Nicolas Portal, the sports director of British cycling outfit Team Ineos, died suddenly at his home in Andorra aged 40, his team said on TuesdayPortal took part in the Tour de France six times as a rider and retired in 2010...

IAEA chief demands 'clarifications' on Iran's nuclear programme

The head of the UNs atomic watchdog on Tuesday sounded the alarm at Irans cooperation with the agency and demanded clarifications over an undeclared site in Tehran where uranium particles were found late last year. It comes on the same day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020