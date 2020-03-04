Bulgaria's Borissov says good neighbours can resolve migrant crisis

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Tuesday he hoped for a swift resolution to prevent a resurgence of the migrant crisis after Turkey relaxed curbs on the movement of thousands of asylum seekers now seeking entry to the EU. "We have agreed we are to continue to work with all our will for good neighbourly relations, for mutual understanding and peace to solve the conflict we have in the region," said Borissov, who maintains cordial relations with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

He was speaking after talks with visiting European Commission President Ursula von den Leyen and Council President Charles Michel. Michel, he said, would remain in Sofia and likely visit Turkey on Wednesday.

