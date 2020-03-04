Left Menu
Bloomberg to reassess White House bid on Wednesday, NBC reports

  Updated: 04-03-2020 08:08 IST
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will reassess his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, NBC News reported.

The Bloomberg campaign did not immediately respond on Tuesday to a request for comment. The billionaire media mogul adopted a novel strategy for his White House bid, opting out of the first four nominating contests and hoping a $500 million-plus ad blitz would generate a momentum-building series of wins in the 14-state Super Tuesday primaries.

Early results on Tuesday showed him gaining little traction with voters. "No matter how many delegates we win tonight, we have done something no one else thought was possible. In just three months, we've gone from just 1% in the polls to being a contender for the Democratic nomination," his campaign said in a statement. "Our number one priority remains defeating Donald Trump in November."

