Kremlin hopes Putin, Erdogan can agree joint measures at Syria talks
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would be able to agree on a set of joint measures for the Syrian province of Idlib when they meet for talks in Moscow on Thursday.
"We plan to discuss the Idlib crisis... We expect to reach a common understanding on the crisis, the cause of the crisis, the harmful effects of the crisis and arrive at a set of necessary joint measures," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Erdogan said on Monday that he hoped to achieve a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib in talks with Putin this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Kremlin
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- Russian
- Idlib
- Syrian
- Moscow
- Dmitry Peskov
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Turkish lira weakest since May as Syria, cenbank decisions loom
UPDATE 1-One killed as Ukraine accuses Russian forces of heavy shelling in east
Turkey restarts joint Syria patrols with Russia amid Idlib tensions
Turkish court acquits businessman, other defendants in landmark trial
UPDATE 3-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark protest trial