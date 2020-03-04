Erdogan says hopes for Syria ceasefire in Putin talks

Ankara, Mar 4 (AFP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he hoped there would be a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib region after talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

"(I hope) there will be a ceasefire swiftly established" in the rebel-held northwestern province, Erdogan was quoted as saying by NTV broadcaster, a day ahead of his visit to Moscow. (AFP) IND

