Biden wins Texas primary, key Super Tuesday prize: US networks

Washington, Mar 4 (AFP) Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in Texas, US networks projected, handing him a key victory over Bernie Sanders, his main rival for the party's White House nomination

The result in Texas -- where the leftist Sanders had been polling ahead -- capped a remarkable night for Biden, who was projected to win a clear majority of the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday

With 228 delegates in play, Texas was the night's second-biggest prize behind California, where exit polls projected a win for Sanders. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.