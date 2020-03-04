Expelled AAP councillor finds mention in two more FIRs related to Delhi violence

The name of expelled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Mohd Tahir Hussain has been mentioned in two more FIRs, though not as an accused, in connection with the violence that raged for four days in north-east Delhi last week. According to officials, the FIRs in which Hussain has been named were registered at Dayalpur and Khajoori Khas police stations.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court earlier today deferred the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Hussain, who is currently absconding, in an FIR lodged against him in the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma. The expelled Councillor is an accused in the FIR lodged over the killing of Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in northeast Delhi.

The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, has named the AAP leader as an accused. He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among the residents. Meanwhile, Delhi Police had on Tuesday said that all attempts are being made to arrest Hussain as soon as possible.

At least 47 people have been killed and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries in the communal violence in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

