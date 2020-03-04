Left Menu
Cong MLAs shout slogans against govt, Speaker; stage walkout

  Gandhinagar
  Updated: 04-03-2020 17:31 IST
Congress MLAs on Wednesday staged a brief walkout from the Gujarat Assembly in protest against the Speaker's decision to curtail a discussion on crop insurance following "disturbance" created by a party MLA. Unhappy over Speaker Rajendra Trivedi's decision to cut short the reply of Agriculture Minister R C Faldu on a query regarding pending crop insurance disbursement during Question Hour, around 70 legislators of the opposition party, led by senior leader Shailesh Parmar, walked out of the House.

While leaving, the Opposition members raised slogans against the BJP government and also the Speaker. They returned after completion of the Question Hour. Responding to a question by Shiva Bhuria (Congress), Faldu told the House that 648 farmers of Banaskantha district were yet to be paid compensation under the crop insurance scheme.

When Faldu was giving his answer, Lalit Kagathara (Congress) clapped in a satirical manner, which irked Trivedi. The Speaker asked the minister to stop reading his answer, saying he can not allow any "disturbance" during the Question Hour.

He then moved to the next question, prompting Congress MLAs to leave the House in protest as they wanted to discuss the crop insurance issue in detail..

