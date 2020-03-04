Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Cong alleges poaching by BJP; Nath says govt has majority

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopalnewdelhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:34 IST
MP: Cong alleges poaching by BJP; Nath says govt has majority

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh appears to have survived a poaching bid, with senior party leaders on Wednesday blaming the BJP for the alleged move and Chief Minister Kamal Nath asserting that there was no threat to his regime. In a late-night political drama in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress claimed the BJP took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government.

State minister Jitu Patwari said BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh took the eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the Kamal Nath-led government. The BJP has denied the charge. Nath said his government, which came to power in December 2017 by ousting the BJP, has an absolute majority and it has proved this in the state Assembly on several occasions.

He said the BJP "faced defeat every time" and this time also, its plans will prove to be like "Mungerilal's dream", referring to the famous fictional character from a television serial. Nath also accused the BJP of plotting a conspiracy to come back to power in the state in an "undemocratic manner".

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia accused the BJP of orchestrating a move to "poach" the legislators of his party in Madhya Pradesh, but asserted that Congress government in the state was "completely secure and stable". Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh claimed that a senior BJP leader took a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator to Delhi in a chartered flight, alleging that poaching attempts were being made by the BJP on Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh.

"Senior BJP leaders including former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh and Rampal Singh among others forcibly took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy," Patwari told PTI. "The MLAs told us that they were forcibly confined by the BJP leaders," he said.

According to the Congress sources, among the eight MLAs who were taken to Haryana, four are from the Congress, one is an independent and the rest are from BSP and SP. They said BSP MLA Rambai was allegedly manhandled when Congress ministers reached the hotel to meet her.

Digvijaya Singh had on Monday alleged his party MLAs were being offered a "huge amount of money" by BJP leaders as part of its attempts to destabilise the Kamal Nath government. Nath said the BJP "killed democracy and constitutional values" in many states, including Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, and it is trying to replicate the same in Madhya Pradesh.

"We have full faith in all our MLAs, we have no doubt on their integrity, honesty. The truth of this black money earned from corruption and scams has been revealed and all BJP's conspiracies will fall flat on its face only," he added. On the alleged poaching episode, Scindia said, "This is 100 per cent an attempt to poach (MLAs). We are united and our government is stable. We have counted the numbers and there is no threat to the government (in Madhya Pradesh)." The Congress general secretary and former Union minister told PTI that the incidents of late Tuesday night in Gurgaon near Delhi were orchestrated by the BJP.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107. The simple majority mark is 116. The Congress-led state government has the support of four Independent MLAs, two Bahujan Samaj Party legislators and one of the Samajwadi Party.

Two seats are currently vacant following the demise of a Congress and a BJP legislator. The BJP denied the charge that it was trying to destabilise the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Terming the charge as "unfortunate", Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V D Sharma said the allegations were unfortunate. "The BJP has nothing to do with it. The BJP is making no such effort," Sharma told reporters here, when asked about Congress' allegation of attempts to destabilise the state government.

Sharma said this is the Congress' "internal tussle" and the answer should come from Chief Minister Kamal Nath and senior party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh. The Congress is leveling allegations against the BJP as it is unable to manage its own MLAs, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"We have been saying this from the beginning that we are not involved in any such (poaching) activity, but if the Congress government falls on its own, they will be responsible for it," Chouhan told reporters. In Indore, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya denied his party's role in the alleged horse-trading of MLAs supporting the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government.

He claimed that whatever is happening in the state's politics shows the frustration of the ruling Congress MLAs and their anger towards Kamal Nath. Meanwhile, a Vayapam scam whistle-blower released a purported video of a 'sting operation' involving senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra, and claimed that the former minister offered Rs 100 crore and ministerial posts to some Congress MLAs for toppling the Kamal Nath government.

While the authenticity of the video has not yet been verified independently, the BJP dubbed it fake and misleading, and said it has been released to tarnish Mishra's image. The Congress will issue a whip to its MLAs for the March 26 polls to three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, a minister said.

"We are going to issue a whip and if any of our lawmakers violates it, his membership will be scrapped in just one hour," state Legislative Affairs Minister Govind Singh told reporters here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Super Tuesday triumph for Biden sets up one-on-one battle against Sanders

A resurgent Joe Biden rolled to victories across the South, Midwest and New England on the biggest day of voting in the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination campaign, setting up a one-on-one battle against Bernie Sanders, who led in Cali...

Bedi not to hold open house, meetings in view of coronavirus

Puducherry, Mar 4 PTI In view of the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi would not hold open house sessions, meetings of the visitors and public appointments in her office for two weeks. While...

This school is future of India, hate and violence have destroyed it: Rahul Gandhi in gutted school in Brijpuri in riot-hit northeast Delhi.

This school is future of India, hate and violence have destroyed it Rahul Gandhi in gutted school in Brijpuri in riot-hit northeast Delhi....

Louvre museum reopens after staff walkout over coronavirus fears

The Louvre in Paris reopened on Wednesday after it was forced to close for three days as staff walked out saying they were concerned about catching the coronavirus from visitors. The museum had been closed since Sunday as staff exercised th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020