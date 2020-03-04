Pained by conduct of MPs, Om Birla decides not to chair proceedings of House for day

By Pragya Kaushika Ever since he assumed the position of Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla has set new records of running the House sometimes till late night, if need be.

However, in a first, Birla gave the House proceedings a skip. Despite being present in his chambers, the Lok Sabha speaker remained confined to his office on Wednesday. Aggrieved over the conduct of Members of Parliament in the house, primarily because of the opposition, the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla refused to monitor the proceedings of the Lower House today.

Scores of MPs and ministers did visit him to discuss the situation with him, sources said. Sources close to the Speaker said that he is pained by the fact that MPs have forgotten the decorum of the house and scenes unacceptable to the stature of the House are getting played.

"Shoving, pushing, crossing over despite Speaker's direction has hurt him. He is aggrieved over the frequent adjournments of the house because of the relentless protest by certain MPs. And that is why he decided not to chair the proceedings of the House today," stated the source. Sources claimed that Speaker has not made it clear whether he will conduct the proceedings of the House on Thursday as well.

In Birla's absence, MP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki and Meenakshi Lekhi assumed the responsibility of ensuring the smooth conduct of the House. However, amid ruckus over the violence in Delhi the House had to be adjourned. This, even as Birla on Tuesday had assured the Lower House of a debate on Delhi violence on March 11, day after Holi.

"Birla's passion to conduct the business of the House is well known across the party lines and if he decided to abstain himself from the proceedings then he must be really hurt from the conduct of the members," informed the source. The Lower House had been witnessing scenes of a scuffle for the past two days when the Opposition members after coming into the well crossed over to the treasury benches to ensure that the Bill is not taken up for debate or passed without a debate on recent Delhi violence.

On Monday, both Congress and BJP MPs alleged manhandling in the house. Even on Tuesday, Sangeeta Singh Deo, BJP MP alleged assault on her during the ruckus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.