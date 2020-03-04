Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pained by conduct of MPs, Om Birla decides not to chair proceedings of House for day

Ever since he assumed the position of Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla has set new records of running the House sometimes till late night, if need be.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 18:44 IST
Pained by conduct of MPs, Om Birla decides not to chair proceedings of House for day
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Ever since he assumed the position of Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla has set new records of running the House sometimes till late night, if need be.

However, in a first, Birla gave the House proceedings a skip. Despite being present in his chambers, the Lok Sabha speaker remained confined to his office on Wednesday. Aggrieved over the conduct of Members of Parliament in the house, primarily because of the opposition, the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla refused to monitor the proceedings of the Lower House today.

Scores of MPs and ministers did visit him to discuss the situation with him, sources said. Sources close to the Speaker said that he is pained by the fact that MPs have forgotten the decorum of the house and scenes unacceptable to the stature of the House are getting played.

"Shoving, pushing, crossing over despite Speaker's direction has hurt him. He is aggrieved over the frequent adjournments of the house because of the relentless protest by certain MPs. And that is why he decided not to chair the proceedings of the House today," stated the source. Sources claimed that Speaker has not made it clear whether he will conduct the proceedings of the House on Thursday as well.

In Birla's absence, MP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki and Meenakshi Lekhi assumed the responsibility of ensuring the smooth conduct of the House. However, amid ruckus over the violence in Delhi the House had to be adjourned. This, even as Birla on Tuesday had assured the Lower House of a debate on Delhi violence on March 11, day after Holi.

"Birla's passion to conduct the business of the House is well known across the party lines and if he decided to abstain himself from the proceedings then he must be really hurt from the conduct of the members," informed the source. The Lower House had been witnessing scenes of a scuffle for the past two days when the Opposition members after coming into the well crossed over to the treasury benches to ensure that the Bill is not taken up for debate or passed without a debate on recent Delhi violence.

On Monday, both Congress and BJP MPs alleged manhandling in the house. Even on Tuesday, Sangeeta Singh Deo, BJP MP alleged assault on her during the ruckus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Lufthansa to ground 150 aircraft due to coronavirus

Lufthansa will ground 150 aircraft out of its total fleet of around 770 due to the coronavirus, the German airline said on Wednesday, confirming what company sources had told Reuters earlier.We are dynamically adjusting our plans to reflect...

On Irish tour, UK's Prince William asks if coronavirus being 'hyped up'

Britains Prince William asked emergency workers if they thought coronavirus was being hyped up by the media during his first official visit to Ireland. Chatting to them at a reception organised by the British ambassador at Dublins Guinness ...

Pro-Pak slogan: Court orders to provide treatment for accused

A court at Kundapur in Udupi district on Wednesday directed police to arrange for providing medical treatment to the man who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at the mini Vidhan Soudha there two days ago. The man, arrested for shouting Pakistan Z...

Cabinet clears proposal for direct overseas listing of Indian cos

In a significant move, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to allow direct listing of Indian companies overseas. Amendment would be made in the Companies Act, 2013, for having enabling provisions that would permit foreign listing o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020