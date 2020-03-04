Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP Congress govt has absolute majority Kamal Nath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 19:16 IST
MP Congress govt has absolute majority Kamal Nath

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has an "absolute majority" and it has proved this in the state Assembly on a number of occasions, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Wednesday. He said the BJP "faced defeat every time" and this time also, its plans will prove to be like "Mungerilal's dream", referring to the famous fictional character from a television serial.

Nath also accused the BJP of plotting a conspiracy to come back to power in the state in an "undemocratic manner". His comments came after some Congress leaders accused the BJP of attempting to bring down his government in Madhya Pradesh using money and power.

"The Congress government has an absolute majority. We have proved this in the election of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker in the Assembly and also while passing the budget," Nath said in a statement. "The BJP faced defeat every time and this time also its plans will prove to be like Mungerilal's dream," Nath said on the saffron party's alleged attempts to topple his government.

He alleged that the BJP, along with mafias, has been unsuccessfully trying to destabilise the state Congress-led government for the past several days. "The land mafia, organised crime mafia, spurious drugs and adulteration, which were thriving since the last 15 years under the patronage of the BJP, are being effectively curbed," he said.

The campaign to make the state 'mafia-free' is not going down well with the BJP, the chief minister said. "On the strength of money power of these mafias, the BJP is plotting a conspiracy for coming back to power in an undemocratic manner. The BJP does not believe in democracy, they believe in conspiracy and money power," he said.

Nath said it can be recalled that the BJP has done the work of "killing democracy and constitutional values" in many states, including Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, and it is trying to replicate the same in Madhya Pradesh. "We have full faith in all our MLAs, we have no doubt on their integrity, honesty. The truth of this blackmoney earned from corruption and scams has been revealed and all BJP's conspiracies will fall flat on its face only," he added.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari alleged that BJP leaders in the state allegedly took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the Kamal Nath government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Four-year doping ban for Olympic women's steeple champion Jebet

Paris, March 4 AFP Olympic 3000m steeplechase champion Ruth Jebet has been banned for four years after testing positive for banned blood booster EPO, the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU announced Wednesday. Hit with a provisional ban in 2018 a...

8 people kept under observation in AP; No positive coronavirus

Eight people who arrived from different foreign countries in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday were placed under observation for possible novel coronavirus infection as the government asked officials to take concerted preventive efforts while ass...

Billionaire Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden: statement

Washington, Mar 4 AFP US media tycoon Michael Bloomberg said on Wednesday he was quitting the Democratic primary race and instead endorsing frontrunner Joe Biden for the White House after being snubbed by voters on Super TuesdayThree months...

Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus: Company statement

A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, advising its employees to work from home for the next couple of days. It said the infected employee had recently return...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020