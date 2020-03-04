Nirbhaya case: Rahatkar slams AAP govt for delay in hangings

BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vijaya Rahatkar on Wednesday accused the AAP government in Delhi of delaying the hanging of four convicts in Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. Speaking to reporters here, Rahatkar criticised the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for making changes in the Tihar Jail Manual that allowed mercy petitions to be filed individually instead of being bunched together.

"The Kejriwal government has committed a sin by making changes to the Tihar Jail Manual," she said. Rahatkar alleged that because of these changes, it has become mandatory for mercy petitions to be heard individually and not be bunched together.

"The accused are making fun of our justice system and police mechanism. They are finding ways to delay their hanging due to loopholes in the Tihar Jail Manual," she alleged. The hanging of Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Kumar Gupta (25), previously scheduled for March 3, was deferred for the third time in six weeks by the court on Monday. The President has rejected the mercy petitions of Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay, he scrapped Pawan's petition on Wednesday.

The court on Monday had postponed the hanging till further orders..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.