Hindustan is being divided, burnt: Rahul Gandhi after visiting violence-hit areas of Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the values which are India's strengths -- brotherhood, unity and love - have been burnt in Delhi violence and it has caused a dent in India's global image.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 04-03-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:22 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking to reporters in Delhi's Brijpuri on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the values which are India's strengths -- brotherhood, unity and love - have been burnt in Delhi violence and it has caused a dent in India's global image. "What is being done here, the way India is being divided and burnt, it is not causing any good to Bharat Mata. See this school (Arun Modern Public School). This is India's future. It has been burnt and destroyed by hate and violence. Hate and violence are enemies of development," Gandhi told reporters after visiting Brijpuri in violence-hit north-east Delhi.

Gandhi had led a delegation of senior Congress leaders to the violence-affected areas of the capital. "Whenever violence takes place in our national capital, it hurts our reputation globally. The values which are India's strengths - brotherhood, unity and love - they have been burnt here. Our reputation has been burnt here," Gandhi added.

"This is a time of grief. Everyone will have to work together with love to move ahead," he said. Congress sources said that Delhi Police advised the Congress delegation to not proceed further on their tour of north-east Delhi owing to security reasons. Rahul Gandhi abided by their decision and did not go beyond the Brijpuri Nala.

Earlier in the day, on his arrival in the parliament premises, Gandhi had told ANI, "We are insisting on the government to discuss the issue of Delhi violence in the House." Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have witnessed pandemonium over Opposition's continuing demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence.

At least 47 people were killed and more than 200 seriously injured in the communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days last week. (ANI)

