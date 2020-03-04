Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court justices divided in abortion case; Roberts may hold key

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 23:02 IST
U.S. Supreme Court justices divided in abortion case; Roberts may hold key
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday as they weighed a major abortion rights case - a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on doctors that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure, with Chief Justice John Roberts representing the potential decisive vote. The court, with a 5-4 conservative majority, heard arguments in an appeal by Shreveport-based abortion provider Hope Medical Group for Women seeking to invalidate the 2014 law.

The measure requires that doctors who perform abortions have a sometimes difficult-to-obtain arrangement called "admitting privileges" at a hospital within 30 miles (48 km) of the clinic. The liberal justices, including the court's three women, appeared skeptical toward that requirement while the conservative justices seemed more receptive. Roberts, a conservative who is considered the court's ideological center, asked questions that seemed to focus on whether he felt bound by a 2016 precedent in which the justices struck down similar admitting privileges restrictions in Texas. He cast the deciding vote when the justices last year on a 5-4 vote blocked Louisiana's law from taking effect while the litigation over its legality continued.

That vote brought him into conflict with his own position in the Texas case when Roberts was among the three dissenting justices who concluded that an admitting privileges requirement did not represent an impermissible "undue burden" on abortion access. Roberts' questions on Wednesday indicated he may feel bound by the 2016 precedent that admitting privileges laws provide no health benefit. But Roberts did not seem as convinced about whether the impact of such a law would be the same in every state, suggesting that similar state laws could be handled differently. That would leave open the possibility of Roberts voting to uphold the Louisiana law without specifically overturning the Texas precedent.

The most outspoken conservative during the arguments was Justice Samuel Alito, who questioned whether the clinic and doctors even had legal standing to bring the challenge because their interests are different from their patients. He suggested that women seeking abortions should be plaintiffs in such cases. "Why shouldn't they be the ones to bring suit?" Alito asked.

Two of Louisiana's three clinics that perform abortions would be forced to close if the law is allowed to take effect, according to lawyers for the clinic. Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said it was a "mystery to me" why a 30-mile limit was imposed if the intent of the law was to show that doctors were properly credentialed.

Fellow liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg noted that medical complications for women who undergo abortions generally occur at home, meaning the fact that a doctor has a relationship with a nearby hospital is irrelevant. "That's what I don't understand," Ginsburg said.

A federal appeals court upheld the law. President Donald Trump's administration supports Louisiana in the case. PROTESTERS RALLY

Hundreds of demonstrators appeared outside the court on a cool and sunny day in the U.S. capital, with supporters of abortion rights outnumbering opponents. The Louisiana case will test the willingness of the court to uphold Republican-backed abortion restrictions being pursued in numerous conservative states. When the Supreme Court struck down the Texas abortion law, conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy, who retired in 2018, joined the four liberal justices to defend abortion rights. The case heard on Wednesday marked the first major abortion dispute since Trump appointed conservatives Brett Kavanaugh, who replaced Kennedy, and Neil Gorsuch to the court.

Kavanaugh's questions seemed aligned with Roberts, suggesting he might vote to uphold the Louisiana law on the basis that the facts on the ground are different to Texas while steering clear of overturning the 2016 precedent. Gorsuch said nothing during the argument. Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, who rarely speaks during arguments, was also silent.

Abortion remains one of the most divisive issues in American society, with Christian conservatives - an important constituency for Trump - among those most opposed to it. Trump promised during the 2016 presidential race to appoint justices who would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide. The Supreme Court in 1992 reaffirmed Roe v. Wade in a ruling that prohibited laws that placed an "undue burden" on a woman's ability to obtain an abortion.

Abortion rights advocates have argued that restrictions such as admitting privileges are meant to limit access to abortion not protect women's health as proponents say. Activists who oppose abortion are hoping the Supreme Court, with Gorsuch and Kavanaugh and perhaps additional Trump appointees on the bench if he wins re-election on Nov. 3, will scale back or even overturn Roe v. Wade.

Baton Rouge-based U.S. District Judge John deGravelles cited the undue burden precedent when he struck down Louisiana's law in 2016, prompting the state to appeal to the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The 5th Circuit upheld the law despite the 2016 precedent. [For a graphic on U.S. state abortion laws, see tmsnrt.rs/2WZuiVP]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth killed on suspicion of being in love with girl

A 17-year-old youth was allegedly killed by a man suspecting that he was in love with his daughter in Maharashtras Gondia district on Wednesday. The police arrested Sevakram Maniram Gurubele, resident of Morwahi village, for allegedly killi...

Coronavirus scare: UP sets up 18-member committee to monitor situation

Lucknow, Mar 4 PTI&#160;The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday set up an 18-member committee led by the health minister to monitor the overall situation in the state amid coronavirus scare. Strict directives were also issued to all the d...

Coronavirus: Goa government sets up more isolation wards

The Goa government has set up ten- bed isolation ward each at three facilities to deal with suspected cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday. Rane said besides an existing ward at state-run Goa Medi...

Kenya accuses Somalia of violating its territory in escalating regional feud.

Kenya has accused Somalia of violating its territorial integrity and demanded it cease such breaches in an escalating feud that Washington says is undermining the fight against Islamist militant group al Shabaab. The alleged incursion took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020