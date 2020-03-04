Left Menu
Development News Edition

Politician-bureaucrat nexus helping illegal gold business in Kerala: Congress

The Kerala unit of the Congress party on Wednesday alleged that a group of ruling party politicians and the bureaucrats is helping the illegal gold business thrive, causing huge losses to the exchequer.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 23:04 IST
Politician-bureaucrat nexus helping illegal gold business in Kerala: Congress
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala unit of the Congress party on Wednesday alleged that a group of ruling party politicians and the bureaucrats is helping the illegal gold business thrive, causing huge losses to the exchequer. Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan, who had moved a notice for adjournment motion in the Assembly on the issue, told ANI: "As per the World Gold Council, 30 per cent of gold market is in India and out of which Kerala accounts for 80 per cent."

"However, gold is being smuggled into Kerala and ornaments are made out of smuggled bullion. It is being sold by evading the GST and, hence, the state is facing huge monetary losses," he said. "Only Rs 40,000 crore accounted legal gold business is taking place in Kerala and about Rs 2 lakh crore gold businesses is taking place in the black market," he added.

Satheesan also said that the period when India followed the Value Added Tax (VAT) system, the Kerala government earned Rs 700 crore in 2016-17. "As per the GST, the government should be earning more than Rs 3,000 crore but only Rs 300 crore is coming into the treasury," he added.

He also said that huge tax evasion is being done in the gold market but the government did not take action for the last three years. "There are provisions in the GST Act to take action through inspection and raids but the government is not enforcing any of the provisions of the GST Act," he said. The Congress leader also alleged that this has been taking place for a very long time even though the government is facing a huge financial crisis.

"As some of the political leaders and bureaucrats are behind the illegal gold deal, the government is not taking any action," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth killed on suspicion of being in love with girl

A 17-year-old youth was allegedly killed by a man suspecting that he was in love with his daughter in Maharashtras Gondia district on Wednesday. The police arrested Sevakram Maniram Gurubele, resident of Morwahi village, for allegedly killi...

Coronavirus scare: UP sets up 18-member committee to monitor situation

Lucknow, Mar 4 PTI&#160;The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday set up an 18-member committee led by the health minister to monitor the overall situation in the state amid coronavirus scare. Strict directives were also issued to all the d...

Coronavirus: Goa government sets up more isolation wards

The Goa government has set up ten- bed isolation ward each at three facilities to deal with suspected cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday. Rane said besides an existing ward at state-run Goa Medi...

Kenya accuses Somalia of violating its territory in escalating regional feud.

Kenya has accused Somalia of violating its territorial integrity and demanded it cease such breaches in an escalating feud that Washington says is undermining the fight against Islamist militant group al Shabaab. The alleged incursion took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020