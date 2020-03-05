Left Menu
U.S. senator wants to ban TikTok for federal workers, citing Chinese govt ties

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 04:23 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 03:05 IST
U.S. senator wants to ban TikTok for federal workers, citing Chinese govt ties
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Republican Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday said he will introduce legislation banning federal employees from using social media app TikTok on their devices and accused the company of sharing data with the Chinese government. Hawley said the proposed ban would apply to government-issued devices and his comments added to growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and technology transfers.

"TikTok is scooping up immense amounts of data and they are sharing it with Beijing; they are required to," Hawley told reporters after a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on big tech's connections to China. "For federal employees, it really is a no-brainer. It's a major security risk...do we really want Beijing having geolocation data of all federal employees? Do we really want them having their keystrokes," he told reporters.

Already, several U.S. agencies that deal with national security and intelligence issues have banned employees from using the app, which has been rapidly growing in popularity among U.S. teenagers and allows users to create short videos. About 60% of TikTok's 26.5 million monthly active users in the United States are between the ages of 16 and 24, the company said last year.

In November, the U.S. government launched a national security review of TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co's $1 billion acquisition of U.S. social media app Musical.ly. https://reut.rs/32Rva2H Hawley's plan demonstrates broader concerns among lawmakers about collection and sharing of data on U.S. users with the Chinese government. Many lawmakers are generally skeptical of China and see it as a threat to free speech and online privacy and security.

TikTok has previously said U.S. user data is stored in the United States and that China does not have jurisdiction over content of the app, which does not operate in China and is not influenced by any foreign government. The senator, however, noted that ByteDance is governed by Chinese laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

