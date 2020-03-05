Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. senator moots ban on TikTok for federal workers, citing Chinese govt ties

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 07:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 07:32 IST
U.S. senator moots ban on TikTok for federal workers, citing Chinese govt ties

Republican Senator Josh Hawley said on Wednesday he will introduce legislation banning federal employees from using social media app TikTok on their devices and accused the company of sharing data with the Chinese government. Hawley said the proposed ban would apply to government-issued devices and his comments added to growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and technology transfers.

"TikTok is scooping up immense amounts of data and they are sharing it with Beijing; they are required to," Hawley told reporters after a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on big tech's connections to China. "For federal employees it really is a no-brainer. It's a major security risk...do we really want Beijing having geo-location data of all federal employees? Do we really want them having their keystrokes," he told reporters.

Already, several U.S. agencies that deal with national security and intelligence issues have banned employees from using the app, which has been rapidly growing in popularity among U.S. teenagers and allows users to create short videos. About 60% of TikTok’s 26.5 million monthly active users in the United States are between the ages of 16 and 24, the company said last year.

In November, the U.S. government launched a national security review of TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co’s $1 billion acquisition of U.S. social media app Musical.ly. https://reut.rs/32Rva2H Hawley did not give details on any co-sponsors of the legislation and whether he has bipartisan support. It was not immediately clear how soon the legislation would be introduced.

His plan demonstrates broader concerns among lawmakers about collection and sharing of data on U.S. users with the Chinese government. Many lawmakers are generally skeptical of China and see it as a threat to free speech and online privacy and security. TikTok has previously said U.S. user data is stored in the United States and that China does not have jurisdiction over content that is not in China.

The senator, however, noted that ByteDance is governed by Chinese laws. A TikTok spokesman said on Wednesday the company recently reached out to several lawmakers to express an interest in meeting them in the near future.

"While we think the concerns are unfounded, we understand them and are continuing to further strengthen our safeguards while increasing our dialogue with lawmakers to help explain our policies," the spokesman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Timberwolves top Bulls for rare winning streak

Malik Beasley scored 24 points, DAngelo Russell added 19 and both players contributed to a long-range barrage as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 115-108 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota drilled 19 3-pointers an...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirusOLYMPICS Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week. The dress r...

British regional airline Flybe says enters administration

British regional airline Flybe said on Thursday it had entered into administration, as the already struggling carrier failed to withstand the plunge in travel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.All flights have been grounded and the ...

S.Korea declares new 'special care zone' as coronavirus spreads

South Korea declared a special care zone on Thursday around a second city hit hard by the coronavirus and the U.S. military confirmed two new cases among relatives of its troops in the country, which is battling the biggest epidemic outside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020