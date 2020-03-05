Coronavirus scare: Gurgaon all-women marathon postponed

In the wake of the coronavirus scare, the all-women marathon scheduled for March 8 has been postponed to an indefinite date. The Haryana government was to organise the marathon on March 8 to mark International Women's Day. "Have postponed the Gurugram marathon which was to be organised on March 8," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a tweet on Thursday. He said experts world over had advised against organising mass gatherings due to the coronavirus scare, therefore, the marathon was postponed till the situation normalised. Officials were expecting a participation of over one lakh people in the event.

