Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's octogenarian Berlusconi dumps longtime girlfriend for 30-year-old

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 16:56 IST
Italy's octogenarian Berlusconi dumps longtime girlfriend for 30-year-old

Rome, Mar 5 (AFP) Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, famed for his steamy dinner parties, has split from his longterm girlfriend reportedly to date a woman 54 years his junior. At the height of the coronavirus epidemic, which has killed 107 people in Italy and turned pockets of the country into red zones, the dating antics of the man at the centre of world-famous "bunga bunga" soirees brought Italians a welcome distraction.

The 83-year-old billionaire has left 34-year old Francesca Pascale after a 12-year relationship, but the couple "remain friends", his Forza Italia party said in a statement on Wednesday. Pascale, who once said in an interview that she asked Berlusconi to marry her every day, appeared to have been caught off guard, saying she was "astonished" by the statement, according to the daily Repubblica.

"I will hold him dear forever. I wish him all the happiness in the world and hope he finds someone who will take care of him as I have," said the blonde, who first caught Berlusconi's eye when she founded a fan club for him. The twice divorced media magnate has reportedly ditched her for a younger model: 30-year old Marta Fascina, an MP from his party.

If true, Fascina has snagged a man dubbed "the immortal", who dominated Italian politics for more than two decades despite sex scandals, serial gaffes and legal woes. Berlusconi was sentenced in 2013 to seven years in jail for paying for sex with a 17-year-old starlet known as "Ruby the Heart-Stealer", though that conviction was later overturned.

The former cruise ship singer is on trial for showering young women who attended his parties with cash gifts and presents to buy their silence over reportedly racy dinners, which some guests alleged descended into orgies. Rumours swirled in the gossip media over his relationship with Fascina, prompting Pascale to give an interview to Novella 2000 admitting that her young rival was sleeping at Berlusconi's house, but merely to be on hand for work.

Pascale lives in a villa bought for her by Berlusconi a few kilometres from his Arcore residence in the Milan area. But once paparazzi pictures emerged of the ex-premier and Fascina leaving a hotel in Switzerland walking Pascale's dog, the secret was out.

The dog seems to have been the bitterest pill to swallow for Pascale. "It amuses me to see a member of parliament take my dog for a walk. But that's fine by me," she said.

Italian media had reported back in 2014 that Pascale bought a wedding dress to celebrate Berlusconi's divorce from his second wife, Veronica Lario. Lario, who has three children with Berlusconi, said at the time that she could no longer tolerate his "consorting with minors".

She questioned his mental state as she threw in the towel after 19 years of marriage, the last straw apparently being his mysterious relationship with an 18-year old. (AFP) SCY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

More luxury brands postpone fashion shows worldwide due to coronavirus

More luxury houses are postponing fashion shows around the world due to the coronavirus outbreak that has now spread to dozens of countries.Italian brands Giorgio Armani and Versace said on Thursday they were putting off fashion shows for t...

Head constable dies in accident; UP CM announces ex gratia

A head constable died after being hit by a truck in neighbouring Fatehpur district on Thursday, police said. Jagroop, 51, was standing on the road near Nanamau village under Bakewar police station area along side a seized truck laden with a...

Four dead, 22 injured in Karachi building collapse

At least four persons were killed and 22 others injured when a five-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi on Thursday, according to media reports. The building collapsed in the citys Gulbahar area and rescue operations were under...

Trivendra greeted for landmark announcement on Gairsain

A day after Trivendra Singh Rawat made the landmark announcement about Gairsain being made Uttarakhands summer capital, locals gathered in hordes near the assembly premises here on Thursday to accord a grand reception to the chief minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020