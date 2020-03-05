Former Speaker Subramanian takes charge as PCC president

Puducherry, Mar 5 (PTI): Former Speaker of Puducherry Assembly A V Subramanian took charge as president of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee at the party office here on Thursday. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, the outgoing PCC leader and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Ministers, government whip R K R Anandaraman, legislators of the Congress and leaders of its different wings were among those who greeted Subramanian who had been the PCC president in 2010.

AICC president Sonia Gandhi had appointed Subramanian as the PCC leader and also placed on record the service the outgoing leader had put in for the development of the party, a party source said. Namassivayam was PCC leader for almost five years from July 2010.

Subramanian hails from Karaikal region of Union Territory of Puducherry..

