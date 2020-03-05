Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Speaker Subramanian takes charge as PCC president

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 17:32 IST
Former Speaker Subramanian takes charge as PCC president

Puducherry, Mar 5 (PTI): Former Speaker of Puducherry Assembly A V Subramanian took charge as president of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee at the party office here on Thursday. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, the outgoing PCC leader and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Ministers, government whip R K R Anandaraman, legislators of the Congress and leaders of its different wings were among those who greeted Subramanian who had been the PCC president in 2010.

AICC president Sonia Gandhi had appointed Subramanian as the PCC leader and also placed on record the service the outgoing leader had put in for the development of the party, a party source said. Namassivayam was PCC leader for almost five years from July 2010.

Subramanian hails from Karaikal region of Union Territory of Puducherry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

Brinda Karat PIL in HC for making public list of those arrested in Delhi violence

A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday by CPIM leader Brinda Karat seeking directions to the police to make public the list of persons arrested in connection with the violence in the northeast Delhi. The petition has sought tha...

UK court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea for fifth time

A UK court on Thursday rejected for the fifth time the bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud and money laundering ...

5 Hizbul Mujahideen overground workers arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Five overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested after police busted a terror module in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on ThursdayThe module was active in Mardwa area of the district, they saidMohmmad Yasee...

Lebanon's financial prosecutor freezes assets of 20 banks

Lebanons financial prosecutor has frozen the assets of 20 Lebanese banks, their top bosses and board members, state media and judicial sources said on Thursday.Judge Ali Ibrahim gave notice to the central bank and the countrys banking assoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020