Govt will re-open all closed schools: Jharkhand minister

The Jharkhand government on Thursday informed the Assembly that all the closed schools in the state would be re-opened. Replying to the debate over "Income and Expenditure for the financial year 2020-21", Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon also said the government would appeal to retired teachers to spend an hour or two in schools where there is a shortage of teachers.

"Education is the first step for development. Those schools which have been closed will be reopened. I will go to villages and motivate the retired teachers to spend an hour or two in schools," Oraon said, ruing shortage of teachers in subjects like science and language in schools. Oraon said the Hemant Soren government would focus on quality expenditure with stress on the outcome.

"In the Budget (2020-21), the government has focused on the social sector ensuring 'roti, kapda aur makan' (food, clothing and housing) to the people in the Budget. "It underlined Rs 50,000 additional funds under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', distribution of saree, dhoti and lungi and of ration cards," Oraon said.

The benches of the opposition were empty as BJP MLAs staged a walkout before the ministers reply. The saffron party has been demanding an early announcement of the name of the Leader of Opposition.

However, another opposition party, the AJSU party, joined the debate with its president Sudesh Mahto claiming the Budget did not reflect promises made by the ruling parties in their poll-manifesto..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.