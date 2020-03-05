Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt will re-open all closed schools: Jharkhand minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 19:53 IST
Govt will re-open all closed schools: Jharkhand minister

The Jharkhand government on Thursday informed the Assembly that all the closed schools in the state would be re-opened. Replying to the debate over "Income and Expenditure for the financial year 2020-21", Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon also said the government would appeal to retired teachers to spend an hour or two in schools where there is a shortage of teachers.

"Education is the first step for development. Those schools which have been closed will be reopened. I will go to villages and motivate the retired teachers to spend an hour or two in schools," Oraon said, ruing shortage of teachers in subjects like science and language in schools. Oraon said the Hemant Soren government would focus on quality expenditure with stress on the outcome.

"In the Budget (2020-21), the government has focused on the social sector ensuring 'roti, kapda aur makan' (food, clothing and housing) to the people in the Budget. "It underlined Rs 50,000 additional funds under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', distribution of saree, dhoti and lungi and of ration cards," Oraon said.

The benches of the opposition were empty as BJP MLAs staged a walkout before the ministers reply. The saffron party has been demanding an early announcement of the name of the Leader of Opposition.

However, another opposition party, the AJSU party, joined the debate with its president Sudesh Mahto claiming the Budget did not reflect promises made by the ruling parties in their poll-manifesto..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Ashish, Manish enter quarters of boxing's Asian Olympic Qualifiers

World championship bronze-winner Manish Kaushik 63kg and Ashish Kumar 75kg made the quarterfinals with facile wins to continue Indias strong showing at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing here on Thursday. Manish, also a Commonwealth Ga...

Pakistan concerned over violence in Delhi: Qureshi

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that his country was concerned over the violence in Delhi and alleged that the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens were efforts to disenfranchise Indias ...

3M taps regional suppliers to meet soaring demand for masks

Diversified manufacturer 3M Co has avoided major supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak by sourcing materials for its protective face masks from regional suppliers instead of far-flung locations, a company official told Reut...

Senate poised to send Trump USD 8.3 billion plan to fight virus

A USD 8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak should soon make its way to President Trump after a Senate vote planned for Thursday. The money would pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020