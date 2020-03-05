Left Menu
Pakistan concerned over violence in Delhi: Qureshi

  Islamabad
  Updated: 05-03-2020 21:34 IST
  Created: 05-03-2020 21:14 IST
Pakistan concerned over violence in Delhi: Qureshi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that his country was concerned over the violence in Delhi and alleged that the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens were efforts to disenfranchise India's 200 million Muslims. Qureshi made the remarks during a seminar in Islamabad which was organized by the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies - a think-tank.

"The pogrom of Gujarat is being replayed on the streets of New Delhi. This is a matter of deep concern to Pakistan and should be to the entire world," Qureshi said. He alleged that the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens were efforts to disenfranchise India's 200 million Muslims.

Qureshi said those promoting hatred in India must be held accountable for the crimes against humanity. The Indian capital witnessed horrific violence last week following clashes between supporters and those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. According to authorities, at least 42 people were killed in the violence.

Massive protests took place across India in the last two months over the new law with the opposition parties and rights groups terming it as violative of founding principles of Indian Constitution. According to the law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution will be given Indian citizenship.

Qureshi said Pakistan was not in favor of any conflict with India but it would not keep silent at the excesses committed against the people of Kashmir. India and Pakistan have been at odds after New Delhi abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Pakistan reacted strongly to India's decision and downgraded bilateral ties and expelled the Indian envoy. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter. It has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

