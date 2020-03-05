Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister seeks to link MP political drama to upcoming RS polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 21:20 IST
Minister seeks to link MP political drama to upcoming RS polls

Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Umang Singhar on Thursday put out a cryptic tweet, seeking to link the poaching row to the March 26 biennial polls for three Rajya Sabha seats in the state but maintained Congress government was completely safe. The Congress leader, with his statement, appeared to toe the line of the BJP which has been saying it has nothing to do with the ongoing political drama, that according to it, was an outcome of infighting in the ruling party in run-up to the RS polls.

The Congress has accused the BJP of attempting to poach MLAs of the party and its allies in its bid to bring down the Kamal Nath government, a charge strongly denied by the opposition party. Honourable (Chief Minister) Kamal Nathji government was completely safe. This (poaching row) is all a fight to reach Upper House. Rest you all understand, Singhar tweeted.

Singhar, a tribal leader, is considered a bete-noire of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from the state whose term is ending soon. Last year, the minister had openly dubbed Singh as a "blackmailer", alleging he was running a proxy government in Madhya Pradesh, a charge rejected by the veteran Congressman's son Jaivardhan then.

The minister's tweet comes at a time when Singh is being seen as a "saviour" of the Kamal Nath government. He was the first one to raise the red flag in the party, alleging the BJP was trying to "poach" MLAs of the Congress and its allies with allurements to destabilise the 14-month-old Nath government.

The former chief minister made the allegation while talking to reporters on Monday in New Delhi. Singh, according to people close to him, arrived early Wednesday at the hotel in Haryana where a group of MLAs, said to be target of poaching bid, was cooped up and brought them back to Bhopal.

Thus, he thwarted a BJP bid to topple the Congress government, one of his loyalists said. However, the BJP has sought to link the political drama to internal fight in the faction-ridden Congress ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

Without naming Singh, BJP vice-president and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters in Indore on Wednesday night, A (senior Congress) leader in order to strengthen his claim for RS berth, played a trick to mount pressure on high command by putting the blame on the BJP. After losing the Lok Sabha polls to BJP MP Pragya Thakur from Bhopal last year, Singh, in all likelihood, would seek re-election to the Upper House, Congress sources said.

The ruling party may field former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the RS elections, they said. Scindia, like Singh, had lost general elections from Guna.

The BJP may renominate former Union minister and Dalit leader Satyanarayan Jatiya in the RS polls, party sources said. The three RS seat falling vacant are currently held by Singh (Congress), Jatiya and Prabhat Jha (both from BJP).

Despite depleted numbers after the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP will make all out effort to retain the two seats, where the Congress wants to take it tally to two from one as it has more legislators this time around. The 230-member Assembly has 114 Congress MLAs followed by the BJP (107). The simple majority mark is 116.

Four Independent MLAs, two lawmakers of the BSP and one of the Samajwadi Party (SP) are providing crucial support to the Congress government. Two seats are vacant following the demise of a Congress and a BJP legislator. Members of a state's Legislative Assembly vote in the Rajya Sabha elections..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

European shares back in red as virus fears persist; Miners lead losses

European shares snapped a three-day gaining streak on Thursday as concerns over the scale of economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak overtook optimism over support from monetary stimulus.Resources was the worst performing sector ...

Yes Bank placed under moratorium; RBI supersedes board

In a rare move, capital-starved Yes Bank was on Thursday placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board. Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loa...

British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow

Britains Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the long-struggling regional airline one of the first big corporate casualties of the coronavirus outbreak.The failure of an airline that connects all corners of t...

Argentine rural confederation CRA to begin commercial strike over export tax hike

Argentine rural confederation CRA will begin on Monday a four-day commercial strike in response to an increase on export taxes for soy, a source from CRA said on Thursday.The strike follows the governments hike on the export levy on soybean...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020