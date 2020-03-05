Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warren drops out of presidential race as Biden, Sanders intensify war of words

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 22:37 IST
Warren drops out of presidential race as Biden, Sanders intensify war of words

Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S Senator Bernie Sanders.

Warren, a liberal senator who won plaudits for her command of policy details, finished well behind the two front-runners on Tuesday in 14 states, including her home state of Massachusetts, leaving her path to the nomination virtually nonexistent. It was not clear whether Warren, who still commands a loyal base of supporters, would endorse either of her rivals, which could offer either a significant boost. She had tried to position herself between the moderate Biden and the progressive Sanders, though she was more ideologically aligned with her Senate colleague.

Her relationship with Sanders may have been strained in January, when she accused him of calling her a "liar" on national television after he denied telling her in 2018 that a woman could not beat Republican President Donald Trump. Warren's departure ensures that what had once been the most diverse field of candidates in U.S. history will now be waged between two white men nearing 80 years old.

Biden and Sanders have stepped up attacks on each other following Biden's unexpectedly strong performance on Super Tuesday earlier this week, a trend that continued on Thursday. The back-and-forth between the two contenders signaled a bruising battle to come as the race turns next to six states stretching from Mississippi to Washington state, which vote on March 10.

Sanders blamed the "establishment" and corporate interests for his losses in 10 of the 14 states that voted on Tuesday, a charge Biden called "ridiculous." "You got beaten by overwhelming support I have from the African-American community, Bernie," Biden told NBC's "Today" show on Thursday. "You got beaten because of suburban women, Bernie. You got beaten because of the middle-class, hardworking folks out there, Bernie."

Biden received more support from black voters and women, particularly in suburban areas, exit polls found. Those two groups make up a substantial part of the Democratic electorate and were credited with delivering the party big wins during the 2018 midterm congressional elections. Biden also pointed out that Sanders has raised more campaign cash, responding to criticism that his moderate rival is collecting money from corporate interests. Aside from candidates who have self-funded their campaigns, Sanders has boasted the largest cash hauls during this election. At the end of January, Sanders had raised $134 million while Biden raised $70 million.

Sanders has refused to hold fundraisers and instead relies on online donations. Biden, who has seen his online giving spike in recent days, also regularly holds high-dollar fundraising events. In addition to Mississippi and Washington state, voters in Michigan, Missouri, and Idaho on Tuesday. North Dakota will hold caucuses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey, Russia agree Syria ceasefire from midnight: Erdogan (AFP) MRJ

Turkey, Russia agree Syria ceasefire from midnight Erdogan AFP MRJ...

Erdogan says Turkey-Russia ceasefire deal begins at midnight in Syria's Idlib

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday a ceasefire in Syrias Idlib region will be effective as of midnight and Turkey will work with Russia to make it lasting.Erdogan, standing alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin after six...

European shares back in red as virus fears persist; Miners lead losses

European shares snapped a three-day gaining streak on Thursday as concerns over the scale of economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak overtook optimism over support from monetary stimulus.Resources was the worst performing sector ...

Yes Bank placed under moratorium; RBI supersedes board

In a rare move, capital-starved Yes Bank was on Thursday placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board. Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020