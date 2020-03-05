Russia's Putin says agreed deal with Turkey's Erdogan that lays ground for Syria ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had agreed a deal with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at talks in Moscow that he hoped would lead to a halt of military action in Syria's Idlib province.

Putin said his talks with Erdogan has lasted more than six hours.

