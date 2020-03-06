Left Menu
U.S. sanctions Nicaragua police force over 'violent repression'

  • Updated: 06-03-2020 01:44 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 01:44 IST
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on the Nicaraguan National Police over accusations of human rights abuse, in the Trump administration's latest move to pressure the leftist government of President Daniel Ortega.

The Treasury Department said in a statement it blacklisted Nicaragua's police over its role in significant acts of violence, including "using live ammunition against peaceful protesters and participating in death squads, as well as carrying out extrajudicial killings, disappearances, and kidnappings." Three commissioners of the Nicaraguan National Police were also blacklisted: Juan Valle Valle, Luis Alberto Perez Olivas and Juan Pastor Urbina.

"The Ortega regime has utilized the Nicaraguan National Police as a tool in its campaign of violent repression against the Nicaraguan people," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement. The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets held by Nicaragua's National Police and the three targeted commissioners and prohibit Americans from doing business with them.

The Treasury Department has previously imposed sanctions on officials of Nicaragua's National Police for human rights abuses. Demonstrations began in Nicaragua in 2018 over planned cuts to welfare benefits that later spread into broader protests against what critics see as Ortega’s increasingly authoritarian-style rule. The protests left more than 300 people dead, according to rights groups.

The Nicaraguan government has called previous U.S. sanctions on officials, including Ortega's wife, Rosario Murillo, who is also the country's vice president, a continuation of "imperial" designs on the small Central American country.

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

