Guyana's Granger says ready to serve five more years as president
Guyanese President David Granger on Thursday told supporters his coalition was ready to serve five more years in office following the country's presidential election on Monday.
Opposition leaders have cried fraud and diplomats from the United States and European Union questioned part of the results of the vote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- United States