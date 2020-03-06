Left Menu
Will speak in Parliament today as Delhi needs urgent healing: Derek O'Brien

Accusing the Central government of disrupting Parliament and not allowing discussion over Delhi violence, TMC leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Friday said he will find a way to speak in the House today as national capital needs "urgent healing" and his party will not remain silent.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 06-03-2020 10:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 10:53 IST
TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Accusing the Central government of disrupting Parliament and not allowing discussion over Delhi violence, TMC leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Friday said he will find a way to speak in the House today as national capital needs "urgent healing" and his party will not remain silent. "Day5 since Parliament resumed. Today too Mo-Sha (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah) government will disrupt Parliament and not allow discussion on Delhi Genocide. BJP government wants to discuss it after March 11. Delhi needs urgent healing." Derek tweeted.

"Trinamool will not be silenced. I will find a way to speak on Delhi in Parliament today!" he added. Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma on Friday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the need to "provide relief to riot-affected families in Delhi and to set up an independent inquiry commission."

Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have continued to witness ruckus for the past several days as lawmakers from Opposition parties protested against the government over violence in northeast Delhi. The government has repeatedly stated that it is ready to discuss the issue after Holi. The Delhi violence has claimed 53 lives and left around 200 grievously injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

