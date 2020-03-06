Left Menu
MVA govt's first budget aims at growth of all sections: Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the first budget of the MVA government presented by him was inclusive in nature and for the common man of the state. Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, termed the annual financial statement presented in the assembly as the "budget of commoners given by government of commoners".

"People who will look at budget apolitically will definitely express satisfaction about it. We will try to ensure how all the announcements made will be realised in the year to come,"Pawar told reporters outside the state legislature complex building here. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also present on the occasion.

"Our government has decided to help our farmers...This is a government of the people, commoners. This one is a budget of commoners given by government of commoners. It aims at growth of all sections," he said. Pawar said the original budget outlay was expected to be of Rs 3,14,500 crore.

But the government received Rs 8,000 crore less from the Centre despite Thackeray himself visiting Delhi for the funds, Pawar said. Pawar also defended the decision to increase MLA fund from Rs 2 crore (declared in 2011) to Rs 3 crore.

"It is increased in view of the increased workload," he added. Pawar's rejected the opposition's criticism of the budget, saying they are "misleading" people.

"The opposition has no ground to criticise us hence they are trying to mislead people. There is no fault in our budget," the finance minister said. Defending the green cess proposed on petrol and diesel, he said, We are going to use the fund for protection of the environment and tackle climate change.

"People know climate change and the environment are the real issues. We are not going to misuse or divert the funds anywhere else," he said. Asked about the farm loan waiver scheme announced by the MVA government, he said, The new scheme has been formulated after taking into consideration the demands of farmers. The previous government took almost three years to complete the scheme, but we will do it in three months." Thackeray did not speak to the press on the occasion.

