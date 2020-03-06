Left Menu
Development News Edition

Those trying to create communal tensions will be suppressed with iron hand: T'gana Guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 17:08 IST
Those trying to create communal tensions will be suppressed with iron hand: T'gana Guv
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Observing that Telangana was a "symbol of communal harmony," Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday warned that those trying to create communal tensions in the state would be suppressed with an iron hand. Addressing a joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of its Budget session, she also said Telangana was able to withstand the severe economic challenges facing the country for the past several months, due to "strong administrative policies" and "fiscal discipline." She asserted that her government was fully committed to upholding unity among people and protecting the secular fabric of the state.

"My government will respect every religion and celebrate all festivals. My government will act sternly against those who are trying to create communal tensions and suppress such attempts with an iron hand," she said. In the economic scenario, she said the severe challenges in the country had an impact on Telangana, but the state was able to withstand it due to strong administrative policies and fiscal discipline.

"The blink in the blind is that while other States are showing negative economic growth, Telangana is able to stick its neck out," she said. The government has decided to pursue fiscal discipline due to the prevailing economic scenario in the country.

However, it would fulfill all its promises made to the people, she added. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order, she said 6 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in the state.

"This accounts for 66 percent of CCTV cameras in the country." In the IT sector, she said the IT exports were Rs 57,000 crore in 2013-14, which rose to Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2018-19. Outlining new policies and Acts, Soundararajan said a new Revenue Act is being contemplated, which will not give any scope for corruption and red-tape.

"My government is getting ready with a new Land Administration and Management Policy in Telangana," she noted. The government has decided to rechristen the present 'Rythu Samanvaya Samithis' (farmers' coordination committees) scheme as 'Rythu Bandhu Samithi's.' The 'Samithis' would "play a key role, right from the sowing of seeds to securing supportive price to the agriculture produce," she claimed.

The government would soon chalk out an action in this regard. Highlighting the construction of flagship Kaleswaram and other initiatives in the irrigation sector, she said 123.5 percent in the paddy cultivation is the symbol of success in the sector.

Soundararajan, who listed the welfare initiatives in the state, said, "Telangana stands first among all states in the country in the welfare measures." In the power sector, she said the installed capacity at the time of formation of the state was only 7,778 Megawatts which was 16,246 Megawatts now. Responding to the Governor's address, opposition BJP said there was nothing new in it.

There is no mention of the progress vis double bedroom houses for poor, jobs, education, measures to improve the state economy in the speech, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao said. To this, ruling TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar said the Governor's address explained the welfare and development programs being implemented but the opposition has always adopted a "negative approach" without appreciating the progress made.

Briefing reporters on the Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting of the legislature which was held after the Governor's address, Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashant Reddy said it has been decided to conduct the assembly session till March 20. Its extension would be decided by the BAC meeting again, he said.

Reddy also said the assembly would discuss CAA, NRC, and NPR and pass a resolution against the amended law. "In the BAC, the Chief Minister came forward and said the government would move a resolution on NRC, NPR, and CAA. It would let the members have a meaningful debate, and pass a resolution as per the views of members and the debate," Reddy said.

The state budget would be presented on March eight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Mitchell Starc looking forward to supporting wife Alyssa Healy during T20 World Cup final

Australias Mitchell Starc is looking forward to supporting wife Alyssa Healy as the pacer is set to leave South Africa early to watch the Womens T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. They were extremely supportive ... so Im very appreciative fo...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus wreaks financial havoc as infections near 100,000

Business districts around the world began to empty and stock markets tumbled on Friday as the number of coronavirus infections neared 100,000 and the economic damage wrought by the outbreak intensified.An increasing number of people faced a...

Heavy rains affect flights in Delhi

Heavy downpour in Delhi on Friday affected the Air India flight departures and arrivals. Moreover, the traffic area enroute to the airport was also affected.Passengers who are travelling from the flight are requested to keep sufficient time...

Netherlands reports first death from coronavirus

Health authorities in the Netherlands on Friday reported the first death from novel coronavirus in the country, involving an 86-year-old man whose source of infection still remains unknown. The elderly person died while undergoing treatment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020