CAA will not affect any Indian citizen, says Swamy
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CCA) would not affect any Indian citizen and the campaign against it was part of a 'conspiracy' to defame the country, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said on Friday. Some countries wanted to defame India and also the Hindus and the campaign was nothing but a part of the conspiracy, he told reporters at the airport here.
Referring to the country's economy, he said it was in a bad state and should be brought back on the right track. "I don't think so," he said to a question on the charge by opposition parties that the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu was being controlled by the BJP.
The political scenario in the state would witness "a big change" once AMMK leader V K Sasikala, serving a jail-term in connection with a wealth case, was released, he claimed. Swamy said he would extend support to superstar Rajinikanth if he speaks up for the Hindus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UP BJP MLA's son booked for manhandling Dalit revenue official
Kamal Haasan condoles death of three killed on sets of ''Indian
Cong to dare 10 MLAs who joined BJP to quit, seek re-election
BJP who supported Malegaon blasts accused are demanding re-investigation in 26/11 terror attacks, asks Congress' Sachin Sawant
SC to consider hearing a plea against bail granted to former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand in a rape case.