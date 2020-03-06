CAA will not affect any Indian citizen, says Swamy

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CCA) would not affect any Indian citizen and the campaign against it was part of a 'conspiracy' to defame the country, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said on Friday. Some countries wanted to defame India and also the Hindus and the campaign was nothing but a part of the conspiracy, he told reporters at the airport here.

Referring to the country's economy, he said it was in a bad state and should be brought back on the right track. "I don't think so," he said to a question on the charge by opposition parties that the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu was being controlled by the BJP.

The political scenario in the state would witness "a big change" once AMMK leader V K Sasikala, serving a jail-term in connection with a wealth case, was released, he claimed. Swamy said he would extend support to superstar Rajinikanth if he speaks up for the Hindus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

