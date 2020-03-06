Maha CM won't take part in 'aarti' on Sarayu banks: Raut
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who will be on a visit to Ayodhya on Saturday, will not take part in the 'aarti' programme on the banks of river Sarayu, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday. Talking to reporters in Lucknow, Raut said the aarti programme will not take place due to the precautions needed to be taken in view of coronavirus.
The aarti programme on the banks of river Sarayu has been stopped by the local administration as a precautionary measure. Thackeray, who completed 100 days in office on Friday, will visit Ayodhya on Saturday to offer prayers to Lord Ram.
He is scheduled to reach Lucknow at 11.30 am on Saturday and then proceed to Ayodhya..
