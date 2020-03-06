Left Menu
Opposition parties demand withdrawal of suspension of Congress MPs

  PTI
  New Delhi
  06-03-2020
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:34 IST
Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Friday said the decision to suspend seven Congress MPs for the remainder of the Budget Session for unruly behaviour should be reversed as the "punishment" was "disproportionate". Soon after the House reassembled at 12 noon after an adjournment, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he did not even know the basis on which the seven were suspended and demanded the revocation of the suspension. Lok Sabha had on Thursday passed a motion suspending the seven Congress members for the remaining period of the Budget Session for their "gross misconduct" and "utter disregard" for House rules after they snatched papers from the Speaker's table.

Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manickam Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were suspended on a motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Supporting Congress' demand, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said this is not the first time such things have happened in the House as he has been a member of the house since the 12th Lok Sabha. "I have seen such types of incidents but within a day or two the matters had normally been settled. We must admit that we have not seen any arrogance from the chair up till now. He has always shown patience towards the MPs and the beginning was very good. I apprehend whether the government is creating pressure upon the Speaker," Bandyopadhyay said. DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said the opposition cooperated when the Health Minister made a statement on coronavirus as it is a serious issue.

"But at the same time, we have been demanding a discussion. Fifty people have died in the city of Delhi because of communal violence. The Home Minister has not even come to the House to respond. The Prime Minister has not come to the House. Naturally, the Members will get agitated," Maran said. NCP MP Supriya Sule said the house would not have reached this logjam provided the discussion was allowed on all the issues that the Members from the Opposition are raising because the Delhi riots issue is exceptionally a critical issue. She further said, "Had the Government agreed to a good discussion, which we were willing to have very eagerly... I do not think that the Opposition is only here to criticise." PTI JTR NAB JTR RDM RDM.

