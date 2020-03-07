Left Menu
Overall risk to the American public from Coronavirus remains low: Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 07-03-2020 07:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 07:11 IST
US President Donald Trump has said the overall risk to the American public from deadly Coronavirus remains low. “I think at this point, … the overall risk to the American public does remain low,” Trump told reporters on Friday after he visited Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus tracker at least 299 cases of coronavirus have been detected in the US and 14 people have died due to it. The total number of cases globally stands at 101,88 with 3,460 deaths, as per the data compiled by the university. India has reported 31 cases of coronavirus, the university said.

Referring to the cases and deaths reported in other countries like China, Trump asserted that coronavirus is under control in the US. “Now, you look at throughout the world, I mean, other countries have--South Korea, Italy, and in particular China, have many. Now, I also hear the numbers are getting much better in those places, and I've heard the numbers are getting much better in China. But I hear the numbers are getting much better in Italy,” he said.

At a White House news conference later in the day, Vice President Mike Pence said that 21 people aboard a cruise ship held off the coast of California have tested positive for the coronavirus. There were 3,500 people on board the Grand Princess ship anchored near San Francisco.

“All passengers and crew will be tested for the coronavirus. Those that need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those that require an additional medical attention will receive it,” Pence said. “Let me assure the American public as we did so with Americans returning from China and those returning from the other cruise ship we are taking all measures necessary to see to the health of the Americans and those involved on the grand Princess and just as importantly to protect the health of the American public and prevent the spread of the disease through communities in this country,” he said.

Pence is leading the efforts of the Trump Administration in containing coronavirus. He has been holding daily meetings and has been addressing joint news conferences with other top officials at the White House. “President Trump has no higher priority than the health and safety of the American people. He's assembled an extraordinary group of Americans and agencies,” the vice president said..

