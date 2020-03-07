3-4 people helped Tahir Hussain hide during Chand Bagh violence: Delhi Crime Branch sources

In a fresh turn of developments, Delhi Crime Branch sources on Saturday informed that around 3-4 people in Mustafabad had helped suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain hide during Chand Bagh violence. These people have now come under the radar of the probe organisation. They will soon be called for the interrogation, the Delhi Crime Branch sources added.

A Delhi court on Friday sent suspended Hussain to 7-day police custody, in connection with the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, during the violence in north-east Delhi last week. At least 53 people including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

