Krishca Strapping Solutions Unveils State-Of-The-Art Strapping Line

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited, (NSE - KRISHCA) one of the leading providers of comprehensive packaging solutions in the steel industry and a distinguished manufacturer and exporter of high tensile steel strapping, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its state-of-the-art strapping line.

With an installed capacity of 1,500 MT per month, the new strapping line commissioned on May 14, 2024, with the aim of boosting operational efficiency and increasing production capacity. This environmentally friendly facility is marking a significant milestone in meeting the burgeoning demands of the steel industry. As outlined in its IPO objectives, this project stands as a testament to the company's strategic vision and commitment to innovation. The new strapping line is poised to revolutionize the packaging industry landscape with its advanced technology and eco-friendly design.

Commenting on this achievement Lenin Krishnamoorthy Balamanikandan, Promoter, Managing Director & Chairman of the company said, "We are thrilled to announce the successful launch of our state-of-the-art strapping line, a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering solutions in the steel packaging industry. With an installed capacity of 1,500 MT per month, this new facility marks a significant leap forward in our operational capabilities. By increase in the capacity, we are poised to meet the escalating demands of the steel industry. This expansion not only allows us to meet the growing demand for packaging solutions but also solidifies our position as a one of the leading players in packaging landscape. With our proactive approach to anticipate market trends and the surge in demand for strapping solutions, Krishca Strapping is well-prepared to cater to the evolving needs of our clientele."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)