Kapil Sibal chides PM Modi over his 'critics don't want to change status quo' remark

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'critics do not want to change status quo' remark, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday asked the Prime Minister if "banning TV channels critical to RSS, detaining citizens critical of the government, remaining silent while Delhi burns and using sedition laws to silence people indicate to changing the status quo. "Modiji says: We want to change the status quo, our critics don't want it. Modiji is: 1) Banning TV channels critical of RSS 2) Detaining citizens critical of government 3) Remaining silent while Delhi burns 4) Using sedition laws to silence people. Changing the status quo?" Sibal tweeted.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed opposition questioning government's initiatives such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and making triple talaq punishable, stating that the opposition do not want to change the status quo which was holding the country back."Some people consider inaction as the most convenient action. For us, development and good governance is not a matter of convenience, but it is our conviction. It is our conviction to do the right things, the conviction to break the status quo," said the Prime Minister at the sixth edition of the Economic Times Global Business Summit. "Through Direct Benefit Transfer, we brought a big change in the Status Quo and saved thousands of crores of rupees from getting into the wrong hands... We had been hearing about the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). We created this post and broke the status quo. The Chief of Defence Staff will bring synergy among armed forces," he added. (ANI)

