Ahead of civic polls, app launched in Andhra to check election malpractices

Ahead of local body polls, Andhra Pradesh government has launched a mobile app with an aim to prevent the corrupt practices in elections.

  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 13:51 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 13:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of local body polls, Andhra Pradesh government has launched a mobile app with an aim to prevent the corrupt practices in elections. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched the app called 'Nigha' at his camp office in Tadepalli, Amaravati.

Through the Nigha App, any person can complain about the wrong practices by anyone during the campaign for upcoming civic polls. People can inform about the distribution of money, gifts or liquor; continuation of the campaign even after permitted time; sticking campaign material on houses without permission of the owner; using mikes beyond a permissible audio limit, or inflammatory speeches.

Complainants may send photos, audios or videos of an incident through the app. The offender will be identified with GPS and appropriate action will follow. A person, who is filing a complaint, needs not to share his personal details and his identity would be kept secret.

Elections to Mandal and Zilla Parishad territorial constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will be conducted later this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

