BJD announces four names for Rajya Sabha elections

The BJD on Satruday declared four candidates for biennial election to Rajya Sabha from Odisha - Sujeet Kumar, Subash Singh, Muna Khan and Mamata Mahanta. The names were declared by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik.

The four seats will be vacated by BJD's Anubhav Mohanty, Narendra Swain and Sarojini Hembram and Ranjib Biswal of Congress. Anubhav Mohanty has been elected to Lok Sabha from Kendrapara. The term of other three members will end on April 2. The election to fill the Rajya Sabha vacancies is scheduled for March 26, 2020. (ANI)

