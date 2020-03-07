Ex-PDP minister to launch new political party with focus on politics of development, hope

Former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari will launch "Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party" on Sunday with its focus on the socio-economic and political development for the people of the region. Bukhari told ANI that the party will be formally launched at 2 pm in Srinagar on Sunday -- the International Women's Day.

Sources said that the main focus of the party will be the politics of development and that the outfit will have representatives from Jammu and Kashmir, while it is also likely to include the Kashmiri Pandits. Nearly 30 leaders are expected to join the party, including those from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC) and the Congress, sources said.

The development has come more than six months after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The formation of a political outfit by a former PDP leader -- with the inclusion of leaders from the PDP and NC, and representation from pan Jammu and Kashmir -- could be seen as the beginning of the political process in the region outside of the "family rule party system."

Sources close to Altaf Bukhari said that the party will be "pragmatic and rational" in its approach and aims at the "decentralisation of power" in the region, following the abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)

