Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protester killed in Guyana as unrest spreads over vote fraud reports

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 19:18 IST
Protester killed in Guyana as unrest spreads over vote fraud reports

A protester was shot dead as demonstrators took to the streets in Guyana on Saturday after opposition leaders and international observers accused the government of David Granger of rigging this week's presidential election.

Diplomats and foreign observers described credible evidence of fraud in the tallying of the results of Monday's vote, which took place as the poor former British colony ramps up oil production in hopes of transforming its economy. The unrest threatens to inflame decades of racial tensions between black Guyanese, who broadly support Granger's APNU-AFC coalition, and Indo-Guyanese, who largely backed Irfaan Ali of opposition party PPP.

Across the South American country, PPP supporters blocked roads, burned tires and clashed with police. Police said in a statement early on Saturday that they came under attack in the rural West Coast Berbice region after they cleared barricades set up on a road in an Indo-Guyanese community, adding that officers had killed an unemployed 18-year-old in response to the attack.

"Police ranks whilst performing duty on the Cotton Tree Public Road, West Coast Berbice, came under attack by protesters which resulted in several ranks being hospitalised and their attacker dead," the statement said. Berbice was for decades a sugar-producing region where mills were shut during Granger's government, fueling anger among residents and leading the PPP to promise they would be reopened.

Police surrounded an elections commission office on Friday following accusations that the results of the vote in the country's most-populous electoral district had been altered to favor Granger. The country's top court was expected on Saturday to rule on whether or not to block the elections commission from declaring Granger a winner.

The PPP filed an injunction on Friday to block a winner from being declared, on the grounds that the results in an area known as Region Four, the most-populous electoral district, had not been properly tabulated. The elections commission did not respond to requests for comment. Granger's office says he has done nothing illegal and cannot interfere in the process.

Guyana this year begins receiving hundreds of millions of dollars from oil being produced in fields off its coast by companies including Exxon Mobil Corp, creating a huge windfall for a population of less than 800,000. That has raised the stakes of the country's ethnically divided politics, with Indo-Guyanese and Afro-Guyanese both keen to control oil revenue so they can channel it toward their own constituencies.

Granger's APNU-AFC coalition is largely made up of black Guyanese descended from African slaves while the PPP mostly represents descendants of Indian laborers who arrived in the 19th century to work on sugar plantations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Centre brought Yes Bank to brink of bankruptcy, huge loans given to crony capitalists: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday blamed the Centre for bringing Yes Bank to the brink of bankruptcy and alleged that lifelong savings of millions of people disappeared as crony capitalists were given huge loans over the last five years. It c...

Seventy trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses

About 70 people were trapped on Saturday after a five-storey hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the port city of Quanzhou in southeast China, state media said.A live video stream posted by the government-backed Beijing...

Renovated Animal War Memorial unveiled in Bengaluru

Lieutenant General Milind Hemant Thakur, Director-General of Supply and Transport Corps of the Indian Army, unveiled the renovated Animal Memorial at Agram Grounds in ASC Centre and College here on Saturday. The animal memorial signifies th...

Coronavirus: 3 more tests positive; PM directs officials to make provisions for critical care

Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 34, as the government stepped up efforts to combat it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing officials to identify p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020